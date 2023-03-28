ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

3/16/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.40 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00.

3/14/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00.

3/13/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $19.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 212,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 833,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

