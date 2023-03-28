Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

