Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $14.50

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $12.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Down 2.3 %

Accolade stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 129.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.