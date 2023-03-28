Acme United Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

ACU opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acme United in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.