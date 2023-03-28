Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 1,164 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 169,065 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 146,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.39. 84,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,703. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.94. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.