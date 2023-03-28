Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Infinera worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 632,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,638. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

