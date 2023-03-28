Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,008,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,257,611. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

