Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

