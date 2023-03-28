Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $655,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 262,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

