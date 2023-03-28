Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.64. The company had a trading volume of 487,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

