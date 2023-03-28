Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.21. 201,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,534. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

