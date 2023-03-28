Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

