Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
