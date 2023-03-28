ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,524,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,610,096 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.69%.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ADT by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 196,227 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $4,275,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 176.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,298 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.