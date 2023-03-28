Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

