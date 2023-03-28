Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $217.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 220.77 ($2.71), with a volume of 388090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.76).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital lowered Advanced Medical Solutions Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £478.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

(Get Rating)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.