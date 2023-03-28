Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,332,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,364,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

