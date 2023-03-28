AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund makes up approximately 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth $160,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

HYT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

