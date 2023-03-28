AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $77.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 47.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $195.79. The company has a market cap of $270.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

