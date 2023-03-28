aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.70 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, aelf has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $174.08 million and $9.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004724 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003235 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001531 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,361,282 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

