Affiance Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,764 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

