Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2,369.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

