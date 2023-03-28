Affiance Financial LLC Invests $125,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $327.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

