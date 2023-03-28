Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1,187.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

