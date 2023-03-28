Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 247.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $308.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.92 and its 200 day moving average is $284.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

