Aion Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 336.7% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $133,564.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00153133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00074163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00043884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003681 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.