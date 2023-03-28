Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Quaero Capital S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.7% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $270.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

