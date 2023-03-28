Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akerna Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KERN opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Akerna has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Akerna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 342.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth about $193,000.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

