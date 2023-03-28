Alastair Provan Acquires 29,250 Shares of Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan bought 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$28,665.00 ($19,110.00).

Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan acquired 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$490.00 ($326.67).

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend

About Bell Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

