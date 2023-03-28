Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. 1,029,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

