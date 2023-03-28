Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $71.51. 95,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,616. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.