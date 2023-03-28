Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

