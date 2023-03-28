Amgen (AMG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,571.94

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Amgen token can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003228 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $85.99 million and approximately $12,571.94 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.86878801 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,702.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

