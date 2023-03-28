Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,683. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.51.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

