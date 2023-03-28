Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

