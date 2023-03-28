AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th.
AmpliTech Group Stock Up 5.6 %
AMPG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.