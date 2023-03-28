Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AMPX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.