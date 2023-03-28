Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

