Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $15.64

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.86. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,351 shares of company stock valued at $655,180 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.