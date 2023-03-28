Analysts Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $81.09 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,079,594 shares of company stock worth $15,785,132 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Ares Management by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

