Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $88.56

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI opened at $61.17 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $95.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,252,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,277,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,250 shares of company stock worth $8,565,558. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

