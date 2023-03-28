Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $10.60

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,660.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

