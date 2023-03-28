Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,252 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.13% of Digital Turbine worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $21,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after buying an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $7,316,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

