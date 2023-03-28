Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 3.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

