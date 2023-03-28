Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 350.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average of $225.77. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

