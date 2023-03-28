Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.65 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.