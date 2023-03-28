Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

