Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 9,018 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,608,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VO opened at $202.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

