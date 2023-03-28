Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

