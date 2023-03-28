Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Position Boosted by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINS. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FINS opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

