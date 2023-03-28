Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.65 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $9.65 or 0.00035346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $179.83 million and approximately $6,382.71 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.17597896 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $20,913.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

