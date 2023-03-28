Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 11,583 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 470,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.