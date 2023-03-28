Apeiron RIA LLC Buys 11,583 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.57. 470,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.66.
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
